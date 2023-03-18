Saturday's game at Golden 1 Center has the Missouri Tigers (25-9) taking on the Princeton Tigers (22-8) at 6:10 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 win for Missouri, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, the Missouri versus Princeton game has a predicted point spread that matches the actual spread (6.5). The two teams are projected to go under the 150 total.

Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Missouri -6.5

Missouri -6.5 Point Total: 150

150 Moneyline (To Win): Missouri -280, Princeton +230

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Missouri vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 77, Princeton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Pick OU: Under (150)



Missouri has compiled a 17-15-1 record against the spread this season, while Princeton is 16-12-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Missouri Tigers are 17-16-0 and the Princeton Tigers are 15-12-1. The two teams score an average of 154.8 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total. Missouri is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games, while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Missouri Tigers have a +173 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball and are giving up 74.3 per contest to rank 297th in college basketball.

The 27.6 rebounds per game Missouri averages rank 355th in the country, and are 6.5 fewer than the 34.1 its opponents record per outing.

Missouri knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.7 on average.

The Missouri Tigers put up 100.2 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball), while allowing 93.8 points per 100 possessions (251st in college basketball).

Missouri wins the turnover battle by 5.7 per game, committing 10.6 (51st in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.3.

Princeton Performance Insights

The Princeton Tigers outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (posting 75.4 points per game, 89th in college basketball, and conceding 68.1 per contest, 121st in college basketball) and have a +220 scoring differential.

Princeton is 15th in the country at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 30.2 its opponents average.

Princeton connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.8% from deep (200th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.2%.

Princeton has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 11.9 per game (187th in college basketball) while forcing 10.2 (327th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.