Saturday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (25-9) against the Princeton Tigers (22-8) at Golden 1 Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Missouri projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against Princeton. The over/under is listed at 148.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Missouri -6.5

Missouri -6.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Missouri -280, Princeton +230

Missouri vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 77, Princeton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Missouri (-6.5)



Missouri (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Missouri's record against the spread this season is 17-15-1, while Princeton's is 16-12-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Missouri Tigers are 17-16-0 and the Princeton Tigers are 15-12-1. The two teams combine to score 154.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total. Missouri is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests, while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Missouri Tigers are outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game with a +173 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.4 points per game (23rd in college basketball) and allow 74.3 per contest (298th in college basketball).

Missouri loses the rebound battle by 6.5 boards on average. it records 27.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 355th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.1 per contest.

Missouri knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7. It shoots 36.2% from deep while its opponents hit 34.9% from long range.

The Missouri Tigers average 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in college basketball), and allow 93.8 points per 100 possessions (250th in college basketball).

Missouri has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (49th in college basketball action), 5.7 fewer than the 16.3 it forces on average (eighth in college basketball).

Princeton Performance Insights

The Princeton Tigers' +220 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.4 points per game (88th in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per outing (121st in college basketball).

Princeton ranks 15th in the country at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 30.2 its opponents average.

Princeton knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball) while shooting 33.8% from deep (199th in college basketball). It is making 2.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game at 32.2%.

Princeton has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.9 per game (187th in college basketball) while forcing 10.2 (327th in college basketball).

