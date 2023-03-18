Saturday's game at Golden 1 Center has the Missouri Tigers (25-9) going head to head against the Princeton Tigers (22-8) at 6:10 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 victory for Missouri, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Missouri projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against Princeton. The over/under is currently listed at 148.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Missouri -6.5

Missouri -6.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Missouri -280, Princeton +230

Missouri vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 77, Princeton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Missouri (-6.5)



Missouri (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Missouri has compiled a 17-15-1 record against the spread this season, while Princeton is 16-12-0. The Missouri Tigers have hit the over in 17 games, while Princeton Tigers games have gone over 15 times. The two teams score an average of 154.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Missouri is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Missouri Tigers average 79.4 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per contest (298th in college basketball). They have a +173 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Missouri grabs 27.6 rebounds per game (355th in college basketball) while allowing 34.1 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.5 boards per game.

Missouri hits 9.4 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball) at a 36.2% rate (68th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 its opponents make while shooting 34.9% from deep.

The Missouri Tigers rank 28th in college basketball by averaging 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 250th in college basketball, allowing 93.8 points per 100 possessions.

Missouri has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (49th in college basketball action), 5.7 fewer than the 16.3 it forces on average (eighth in college basketball).

Princeton Performance Insights

The Princeton Tigers' +220 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.4 points per game (88th in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per outing (121st in college basketball).

Princeton wins the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. It collects 35.8 rebounds per game, 15th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.2.

Princeton knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (199th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make, at a 32.2% rate.

Princeton loses the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 11.9 (187th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.2.

