Saturday's contest that pits the Missouri Tigers (25-9) versus the Princeton Tigers (22-8) at Golden 1 Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Missouri projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Princeton. The over/under is listed at 146, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Missouri -6.5

Missouri -6.5 Point Total: 146

146 Moneyline (To Win): Missouri -270, Princeton +220

Missouri vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 77, Princeton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Missouri (-6.5)



Missouri (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (146)



Missouri is 17-15-1 against the spread, while Princeton's ATS record this season is 16-12-0. The Missouri Tigers are 17-16-0 and the Princeton Tigers are 15-12-1 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams average 154.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Missouri has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Missouri Tigers are outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game with a +173 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.4 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and allow 74.3 per contest (298th in college basketball).

Missouri loses the rebound battle by 6.5 boards on average. it records 27.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 355th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.1 per contest.

Missouri knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (21st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.7 on average.

The Missouri Tigers rank 28th in college basketball by averaging 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 250th in college basketball, allowing 93.8 points per 100 possessions.

Missouri wins the turnover battle by 5.7 per game, committing 10.6 (49th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.3.

Princeton Performance Insights

The Princeton Tigers have a +220 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 75.4 points per game, 88th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.1 per contest to rank 121st in college basketball.

Princeton wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.6 boards. It collects 35.8 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.2.

Princeton hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (64th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (198th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make, at a 32.2% rate.

Princeton has committed 1.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.9 (187th in college basketball) while forcing 10.2 (327th in college basketball).

