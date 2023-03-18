When the Missouri Tigers and Princeton Tigers square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, Kobe Brown and Tosan Evbuomwan will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Princeton

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Missouri's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Missouri beat Utah State 76-65. With 23 points, D'Moi Hodge was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 23 4 2 4 0 5 Kobe Brown 19 8 2 2 1 3 DeAndre Gholston 11 2 1 0 0 0

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown paces the Missouri Tigers with 15.9 points per game and 6.3 rebounds, while also putting up 2.5 assists.

Hodge is posting 15.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Noah Carter is averaging 9.5 points, 1.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Nick Honor leads the Missouri Tigers at 2.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.6 rebounds and 7.9 points.

DeAndre Gholston is posting 10.7 points, 1.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)