The NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center on Saturday features a second-round matchup that pits the Missouri Tigers against the Princeton Tigers at 6:10 PM ET. The Missouri Tigers' Kobe Brown and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Missouri vs. Princeton

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Missouri's Last Game

In its previous game, Missouri topped Utah State on Thursday, 76-65. D'Moi Hodge scored a team-high 23 points (and chipped in two assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 23 4 2 4 0 5 Kobe Brown 19 8 2 2 1 3 DeAndre Gholston 11 2 1 0 0 0

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown puts up 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.5 assists, shooting 55.9% from the floor and 45.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hodge is averaging 15.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Noah Carter averages 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nick Honor is tops on the Missouri Tigers at 2.8 assists per game, while also putting up 1.6 rebounds and 7.9 points.

DeAndre Gholston puts up 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)