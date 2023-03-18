The NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center on Saturday includes a second-round matchup that pits the Missouri Tigers against the Princeton Tigers at 6:10 PM ET. The Missouri Tigers' Kobe Brown and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Missouri vs. Princeton

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Missouri's Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, Missouri defeated Utah State 76-65. With 23 points, D'Moi Hodge was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 23 4 2 4 0 5 Kobe Brown 19 8 2 2 1 3 DeAndre Gholston 11 2 1 0 0 0

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown is tops on the Missouri Tigers with 15.9 points per game and 6.3 rebounds, while also averaging 2.5 assists.

Hodge averages 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 2.6 steals (fifth in college basketball) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Noah Carter puts up 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nick Honor puts up a team-best 2.8 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.9 points and 1.6 rebounds, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

DeAndre Gholston is posting 10.7 points, 1.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)