Saturday's second-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Missouri Tigers and the Princeton Tigers at Golden 1 Center at 6:10 PM ET features the Missouri Tigers' Kobe Brown and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Missouri vs. Princeton

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Missouri's Last Game

In its most recent game, Missouri topped Utah State on Thursday, 76-65. D'Moi Hodge scored a team-high 23 points (and added two assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 23 4 2 4 0 5 Kobe Brown 19 8 2 2 1 3 DeAndre Gholston 11 2 1 0 0 0

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown is tops on the Missouri Tigers with 15.9 points per game and 6.3 rebounds, while also putting up 2.5 assists.

Hodge is putting up 15.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Noah Carter averages 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nick Honor posts a team-high 2.8 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.9 points and 1.6 rebounds, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

DeAndre Gholston averages 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the floor.

Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)