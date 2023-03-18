Saint Louis vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) and the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-61 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Billikens secured a 91-85 win against UMass.
Saint Louis vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Saint Louis vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 61
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- The Billikens claimed their best win of the season on March 5, when they secured a 91-85 victory over the UMass Minutewomen, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Louis is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.
- The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).
Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-85 over UMass (No. 48) on March 5
- 77-75 at home over UMass (No. 48) on February 22
- 59-56 over Rhode Island (No. 75) on March 4
- 75-65 at home over Illinois State (No. 79) on December 3
- 59-44 over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on March 3
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 69.6 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and giving up 69.7 (307th in college basketball).
- In A-10 action, Saint Louis has averaged 1.5 more points (71.1) than overall (69.6) in 2022-23.
- The Billikens are scoring more points at home (74.1 per game) than away (65.6).
- Saint Louis gives up 66.1 points per game at home, and 73.6 away.
- While the Billikens are scoring 69.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, producing 73.2 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.