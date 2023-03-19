The Winnipeg Jets (39-28-3) visit the St. Louis Blues (30-33-5) at Enterprise Center on Sunday, March 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Jets are coming off a 3-2 overtime triumph over the Nashville Predators, while the Blues knocked off the Washington Capitals 5-2 in their last game.

During the last 10 outings for the Blues (4-5-1), their offense has scored 37 goals while their defense has conceded 37 goals. They have recorded 32 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (21.9%).

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we pick to come out on top in Sunday's action on the ice.

Blues vs. Jets Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Blues 4, Jets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+105)

Blues (+105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.1)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 8-5-13 record in overtime matchups this season and a 30-33-5 overall record.

St. Louis has earned 20 points (8-1-4) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blues registered just one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.

St. Louis has earned seven points (2-14-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Blues have scored more than two goals 38 times, earning 56 points from those matchups (27-9-2).

This season, St. Louis has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 15-13-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 8-11-1 (17 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 43 games. The Blues went 20-19-4 in those matchups (44 points).

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 21st 3.06 Goals Scored 3.12 19th 11th 2.83 Goals Allowed 3.69 27th 20th 30.4 Shots 28.9 27th 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 32.5 24th 21st 20.6% Power Play % 20.9% 17th 3rd 83.3% Penalty Kill % 76.2% 22nd

Blues vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

