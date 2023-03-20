The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) host the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) after winning eight straight home games. The Grizzlies are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023. The point total is 229.5 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -2.5 229.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

In 34 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 total points.

The average total in Memphis' outings this year is 228.2, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Grizzlies have a 35-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has won 40, or 75.5%, of the 53 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Memphis has a record of 38-10, a 79.2% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Total Facts Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 34 48.6% 116.1 229.9 112.2 225.5 230.8 Mavericks 31 43.7% 113.8 229.9 113.3 225.5 224

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have gone over the total five times.

Memphis sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-12-0) than it does in road games (13-23-0).

The Grizzlies record only 2.8 more points per game (116.1) than the Mavericks allow (113.3).

When Memphis puts up more than 113.3 points, it is 28-12 against the spread and 34-6 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 35-35 27-21 31-39 Mavericks 27-43 10-10 39-32

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Mavericks 116.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 28-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 19-17 34-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-12 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-25 33-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-18

