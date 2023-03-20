The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) host the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) after winning eight straight home games. The Grizzlies are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023. The point total is 229.5 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -2.5 229.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • In 34 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 total points.
  • The average total in Memphis' outings this year is 228.2, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Grizzlies have a 35-35-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Memphis has won 40, or 75.5%, of the 53 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Memphis has a record of 38-10, a 79.2% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Total Facts
Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 34 48.6% 116.1 229.9 112.2 225.5 230.8
Mavericks 31 43.7% 113.8 229.9 113.3 225.5 224

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have gone over the total five times.
  • Memphis sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-12-0) than it does in road games (13-23-0).
  • The Grizzlies record only 2.8 more points per game (116.1) than the Mavericks allow (113.3).
  • When Memphis puts up more than 113.3 points, it is 28-12 against the spread and 34-6 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Mavericks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 35-35 27-21 31-39
Mavericks 27-43 10-10 39-32

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Mavericks
116.1
Points Scored (PG)
 113.8
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
28-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 19-17
34-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 24-12
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.3
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 14
28-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-25
33-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-18

