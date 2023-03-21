The St. Louis Blues welcome in the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, March 21, with the Red Wings having lost six consecutive road games.

You can see the Red Wings-Blues matchup on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues rank 26th in goals against, allowing 251 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
  • The Blues rank 20th in the NHL with 215 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • Over the past 10 games, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 38 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 66 31 33 64 45 46 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 54 23 39 62 25 31 32.8%
Robert Thomas 66 16 44 60 39 61 53.3%
Brayden Schenn 69 18 33 51 41 31 46.7%
Justin Faulk 69 8 27 35 49 44 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (226 in total), 17th in the league.
  • The Red Wings' 201 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 22 goals during that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 68 26 40 66 39 50 54.2%
David Perron 69 16 26 42 29 32 18.2%
Andrew Copp 69 8 31 39 36 20 49%
Dominik Kubalik 68 18 21 39 16 11 50%
Lucas Raymond 61 16 22 38 24 29 29.4%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.