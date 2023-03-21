The Detroit Red Wings (30-30-9) carry a six-game road losing streak into a matchup against the St. Louis Blues (31-33-5) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET.

The Blues are 5-5-0 over the past 10 games, putting up 38 total goals (seven power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 21.9%). They have conceded 34 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Tuesday's contest.

Blues vs. Red Wings Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Blues 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-140)

Blues (-140) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.7)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have finished 8-5-13 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 31-33-5.

St. Louis has 20 points (8-1-4) in the 13 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the nine games this season the Blues registered only one goal, they've finished 1-8-0 (two points).

St. Louis has scored a pair of goals in 19 games this season (2-14-3 record, seven points).

The Blues have scored three or more goals 39 times, and are 28-9-2 in those games (to register 58 points).

In the 31 games when St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-13-3 record (33 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 8-11-1 (17 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 44 games. The Blues finished 21-19-4 in those contests (46 points).

Blues Rank Blues AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 17th 3.12 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 26th 3.64 Goals Allowed 3.28 20th 28th 28.7 Shots 28.7 28th 24th 32.5 Shots Allowed 30.6 11th 20th 20.6% Power Play % 20.8% 19th 20th 76.6% Penalty Kill % 77.9% 19th

Blues vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

