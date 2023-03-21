The Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5.

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: BSOK and BSSC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -7.5 237.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 237.5 points in 31 of 71 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Oklahoma City's outings this season is 234.2, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Oklahoma City is 44-26-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Thunder have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (44.7%) in those contests.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Thunder vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Thunder Total Facts
Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Clippers 14 19.4% 112.8 230.7 112.6 229 224.1
Thunder 31 43.7% 117.9 230.7 116.4 229 230.3

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Oklahoma City has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 6-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have gone over the total six times.
  • Oklahoma City has performed better against the spread on the road (22-12-0) than at home (22-14-0) this season.
  • The Thunder put up 5.3 more points per game (117.9) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (112.6).
  • When it scores more than 112.6 points, Oklahoma City is 33-12 against the spread and 28-18 overall.

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Thunder Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Clippers 36-36 6-7 32-40
Thunder 44-26 10-3 41-30

Thunder vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Clippers Thunder
112.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.9
22
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
17-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-12
20-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 28-18
112.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.4
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
31-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-6
32-19
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 19-9

