The Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5.

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: BSOK and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -7.5 237.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 237.5 points in 31 of 71 games this season.

The average over/under for Oklahoma City's outings this season is 234.2, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Oklahoma City is 44-26-0 against the spread this season.

The Thunder have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (44.7%) in those contests.

This season, Oklahoma City has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Thunder vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Thunder Total Facts Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 14 19.4% 112.8 230.7 112.6 229 224.1 Thunder 31 43.7% 117.9 230.7 116.4 229 230.3

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 6-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have gone over the total six times.

Oklahoma City has performed better against the spread on the road (22-12-0) than at home (22-14-0) this season.

The Thunder put up 5.3 more points per game (117.9) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (112.6).

When it scores more than 112.6 points, Oklahoma City is 33-12 against the spread and 28-18 overall.

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clippers 36-36 6-7 32-40 Thunder 44-26 10-3 41-30

Thunder vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Clippers Thunder 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.9 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 17-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-12 20-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 28-18 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 31-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-6 32-19 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 19-9

