Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) and Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) will square off on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on BSOK and BSSC.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Clippers

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Thunder's Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Thunder defeated the Suns 124-120. With 40 points, Gilgeous-Alexander was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 40 5 4 1 0 0 Luguentz Dort 20 3 1 0 0 4 Josh Giddey 16 6 6 0 0 1

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander is the Thunder's top scorer (31.4 points per game, fourth in NBA) and assist man (5.5), and delivers 4.8 rebounds.

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounding (7.8 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 16.2 points. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams is putting up 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, making 51.7% of his shots from the field.

Luguentz Dort is posting 14 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 40% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Kenrich Williams is posting 8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 51.7% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Josh Giddey 16.9 8.6 8.1 0.9 0.1 1.2 Jalen Williams 15.7 5.3 3.9 1.6 0.4 1.1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 21 3.1 2.3 1.3 0.2 0.5 Luguentz Dort 14.1 4.3 2.1 1.1 0.5 2.1 Jaylin Williams 6.6 5.6 1.3 0.8 0.6 1.1

