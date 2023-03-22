The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at FedExForum as heavy, 13-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

BSSE and SportsNet SW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 122 - Rockets 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 13)

Grizzlies (- 13) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



The Rockets (28-40-4 ATS) have covered the spread 46.5% of the time, 7.6% less often than the Grizzlies (33-34-4) this season.

Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 13-point favorite or more this season, while Houston covers as an underdog of 13 or more 25% of the time.

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Memphis does it in fewer games (43.7% of the time) than Houston (47.2%).

The Grizzlies have a .759 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-13) this season while the Rockets have a .235 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-52).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Memphis has a top-five defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 112.1 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 10th with 116 points scored per contest.

This season, the Grizzlies rank 11th in the league in assists, averaging 25.5 per game.

The Grizzlies rank 18th in the NBA with 11.6 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 24th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Memphis has taken 63.5% two-pointers (accounting for 73.1% of the team's buckets) and 36.5% three-pointers (26.9%).

