The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Isaiah Joe, face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last appearance, a 101-100 win over the Clippers, Joe put up 12 points.

Below, we break down Joe's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.1 9.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.7 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 12.5 13.5 PR 13.5 11.4 12.3 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.4



Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 6.4% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.6 per contest.

Joe is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Joe's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.9 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Clippers are the ninth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Clippers are 14th in the NBA, giving up 43.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are 10th in the league, conceding 24.7 per contest.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 27 12 3 0 2 1 1 10/27/2022 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/25/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.