Thunder vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 23
On Thursday, March 23, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Thunder matchup in this article.
Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Thunder vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Clippers (-4)
|232
|-175
|+150
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-4.5)
|231.5
|-190
|+155
|PointsBet
|Clippers (-4)
|231.5
|-179
|+150
|Tipico
|Clippers (-2.5)
|232.5
|-150
|+130
Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers have a +18 scoring differential, putting up 112.7 points per game (22nd in the league) and allowing 112.4 (ninth in the NBA).
- The Thunder have a +106 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 117.6 points per game, fourth in the league, and are allowing 116.2 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA.
- The teams average 230.3 points per game combined, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams surrender a combined 228.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Los Angeles has put together a 36-37-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Oklahoma City has covered 44 times in 72 chances against the spread this season.
Thunder and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+70000
|+30000
|+160
|Clippers
|+1800
|+700
|-400
