Thunder vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) as 4.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.
Thunder vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-4.5
|231.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 231.5 points in 40 of 72 games this season.
- Oklahoma City's games this year have had a 233.8-point total on average, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Oklahoma City has a 45-26-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Thunder have won in 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Oklahoma City has a record of 12-15, a 44.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Thunder vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|21
|28.8%
|112.7
|230.3
|112.4
|228.6
|224.2
|Thunder
|40
|55.6%
|117.6
|230.3
|116.2
|228.6
|230.4
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has a 7-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Thunder have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .595 (22-14-0). Away, it is .657 (23-12-0).
- The Thunder put up an average of 117.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 112.4 the Clippers allow.
- Oklahoma City is 33-12 against the spread and 28-18 overall when it scores more than 112.4 points.
Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clippers
|36-37
|15-16
|32-41
|Thunder
|45-26
|24-10
|41-31
Thunder vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Clippers
|Thunder
|112.7
|117.6
|22
|4
|17-7
|33-12
|20-4
|28-18
|112.4
|116.2
|9
|19
|31-21
|23-6
|32-20
|20-9
