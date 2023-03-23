The injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) currently features just one player on it. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 23 from Crypto.com Arena.

The teams meet again after the Thunder beat the Clippers 101-100 on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in the win with 31 points, while Kawhi Leonard had 21 in the losing effort for the Clippers.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8 4.9 2

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Norman Powell: Out (Shoulder), Paul George: Out (Leg), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder put up 5.2 more points per game (117.6) than the Clippers give up (112.4).

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Oklahoma City is 28-18.

The Thunder have fared worse offensively over their past 10 games, compiling 116.6 points per contest, one fewer point their than season average of 117.6.

Oklahoma City makes 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9. It shoots 36% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.8%.

The Thunder rank 14th in the league averaging 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th, allowing 110.8 points per 100 possessions.

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -4 232

