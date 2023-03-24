The Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) are big, 12.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-55) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -12.5 233.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 233.5 points in 28 of 72 games this season.

Memphis has an average point total of 228.5 in its matchups this year, five fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Grizzlies have put together a 36-36-0 record against the spread.

Memphis has entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 42, or 76.4%, of those games.

Memphis has played as a favorite of -900 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Grizzlies, based on the moneyline, is 90%.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 28 38.9% 116.2 226.7 112.3 230.6 230.8 Rockets 24 32.9% 110.5 226.7 118.3 230.6 229.4

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Grizzlies have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

Memphis has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 23 times in 36 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 36 opportunities on the road.

The Grizzlies record 116.2 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 118.3 the Rockets give up.

Memphis has a 23-9 record against the spread and a 27-5 record overall when scoring more than 118.3 points.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 36-36 1-3 32-40 Rockets 31-42 3-4 35-38

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Rockets 116.2 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 23-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-12 27-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-16 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 118.3 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-11 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-18

