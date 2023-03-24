The Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) will look to build on a 10-game home win streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (18-55) on March 24, 2023 at FedExForum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Memphis has a 28-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank fourth.

The 116.2 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 2.1 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.3).

When Memphis puts up more than 118.3 points, it is 27-5.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are posting 119.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 113.3 points per contest.

Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, giving up 108.6 points per game, compared to 115.9 in road games.

At home, the Grizzlies are averaging 0.5 more three-pointers per game (11.9) than in away games (11.4). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to on the road (34.5%).

Grizzlies Injuries