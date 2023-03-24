The Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSOK. The over/under is set at 232.5 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -5.5 232.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in 38 of 73 games this season.

Oklahoma City's contests this season have a 233.8-point average over/under, 1.3 more points than this game's point total.

Oklahoma City is 45-27-0 against the spread this year.

The Thunder have been victorious in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Thunder vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Thunder Total Facts Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 38 52.1% 116.5 234 116.7 233 232.3 Thunder 38 52.1% 117.5 234 116.3 233 230.4

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Thunder have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Oklahoma City has a lower winning percentage at home (.595, 22-14-0 record) than away (.639, 23-13-0).

The Thunder put up an average of 117.5 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 116.7 the Lakers allow.

When it scores more than 116.7 points, Oklahoma City is 28-8 against the spread and 26-11 overall.

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 36-37 7-2 36-37 Thunder 45-27 19-8 42-31

Thunder vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Thunder 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 25-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-8 26-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-11 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 26-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-8 27-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-12

