Desmond Bane Player Prop Bets: Grizzlies vs. Hawks - March 26
Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Bane, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.
Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Hawks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|21.1
|19.6
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.0
|5.1
|Assists
|3.5
|4.2
|4.8
|PRA
|30.5
|30.3
|29.5
|PR
|27.5
|26.1
|24.7
|3PM
|2.5
|2.8
|2.2
Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Hawks
- Bane is responsible for attempting 12.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.
- Bane is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Bane's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.
- The Hawks allow 117.8 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 20th in the NBA, conceding 44.3 rebounds per game.
- The Hawks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are seventh in the league, allowing 11.9 makes per game.
Desmond Bane vs. the Hawks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/18/2022
|31
|15
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|11/26/2021
|24
|9
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
