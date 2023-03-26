On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at State Farm Arena, the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) will try to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27), airing at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have a +319 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 116.7 points per game to rank eighth in the league and are allowing 112.3 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Hawks put up 118 points per game (third in league) while giving up 117.8 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a +16 scoring differential.

The teams average 234.7 points per game combined, 11.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 230.1 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has put together a 33-35-5 record against the spread this season.

Atlanta has covered 33 times in 74 matchups with a spread this season.

Grizzlies and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +1600 +650 -10000 Hawks +30000 +8000 -134

