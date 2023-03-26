The Atlanta Hawks (37-37) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -2.5 -

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis has hit the over in 33 of its 74 games with a set total (44.6%).
  • The Grizzlies have gone 37-36-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Memphis has been favored 56 times and won 43, or 76.8%, of those games.
  • This season, Memphis has won 41 of its 51 games, or 80.4%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • The Grizzlies have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Hawks Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 0 0% 116.7 234.7 112.3 230.1 230.8
Hawks 0 0% 118.0 234.7 117.8 230.1 233.0

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies have gone 8-2 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Grizzlies have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Memphis has played better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 37 home games, and 13 times in 36 road games.
  • The Grizzlies record only 1.1 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Hawks allow (117.8).
  • Memphis has a 25-9 record against the spread and a 29-5 record overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 37-36 29-22 33-40
Hawks 34-40 13-9 42-32

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Hawks
116.7
Points Scored (PG)
 118.0
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
25-9
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-24
29-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 33-20
112.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.8
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 23
31-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-11
37-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 24-9

