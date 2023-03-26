The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) ahead of their game against the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) currently has four players. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26 from State Farm Arena.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 151-114 win over the Rockets in their most recent outing on Friday. Luke Kennard's team-high 30 points paced the Grizzlies in the victory.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Ziaire Williams SF Out Foot 5.2 2.1 0.7 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Shoulder 0.9 0.6 0.3

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Knee), De'Andre Hunter: Questionable (Knee), Jalen Johnson: Out (Hamstring)

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies put up 116.7 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 117.8 the Hawks allow.

Memphis has a 29-5 record when scoring more than 117.8 points.

The Grizzlies have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 122.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.4 points more than the 116.7 they've scored this season.

Memphis connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.8. It shoots 35% from deep while its opponents hit 35.3% from long range.

The Grizzlies rank 14th in the league by averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in the NBA, allowing 107.9 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -2.5 247.5

