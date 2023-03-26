The Atlanta Hawks (37-37) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) on March 26, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Grizzlies vs. Hawks with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

Memphis has a 24-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.

The 116.7 points per game the Grizzlies record are just 1.1 fewer points than the Hawks allow (117.8).

Memphis is 29-5 when scoring more than 117.8 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are putting up 120.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 113.3 points per contest.

When playing at home, Memphis is surrendering 7.1 fewer points per game (108.8) than in road games (115.9).

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.9 more treys per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (11.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Grizzlies Injuries