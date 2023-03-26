The Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday at State Farm Arena. Ja Morant of the Grizzlies and Dejounte Murray of the Hawks are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their previous game, the Grizzlies topped the Rockets on Friday, 151-114. Their leading scorer was Luke Kennard with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luke Kennard 30 0 3 1 0 10 Desmond Bane 25 4 1 2 1 5 Ja Morant 18 2 8 0 1 1

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads his squad in rebounds per contest (6.6), and also posts 18.0 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots (first in the NBA).

Desmond Bane posts 21.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones posts 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks puts up 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 23.5 7.1 1.3 0.9 1.9 1.5 Desmond Bane 19.6 5.1 4.8 0.9 0.3 2.2 Tyus Jones 14.7 4.0 7.8 0.7 0.0 1.9 Xavier Tillman 9.0 5.9 2.2 1.4 0.4 0.0 Dillon Brooks 11.5 2.8 2.5 0.9 0.4 2.1

