Thunder vs. Trail Blazers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 26
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) after losing five home games in a row. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Thunder (-9.5)
|232
|-425
|+340
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-9.5)
|232.5
|-450
|+350
|PointsBet
|Thunder (-9.5)
|232
|-417
|+330
|Tipico
|Thunder (-6.5)
|-
|-280
|+235
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends
- The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game with a +79 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.4 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and give up 116.3 per contest (19th in the league).
- The Trail Blazers' -148 scoring differential (being outscored by two points per game) is a result of putting up 114.2 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 116.2 per contest (18th in league).
- These two teams score a combined 231.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 232.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Oklahoma City has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 30 times.
- Portland has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
Thunder and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+80000
|+30000
|+285
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+90000
|-
