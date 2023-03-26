Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 117 - Trail Blazers 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (232)
- The Thunder (45-28-1 ATS) have covered the spread 60.8% of the time, 15.6% more often than the Trail Blazers (33-39-1) this year.
- Oklahoma City (2-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (100%) than Portland (2-3) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (40%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Oklahoma City does it more often (54.1% of the time) than Portland (50.7%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Trail Blazers are 13-27, while the Thunder are 13-10 as moneyline favorites.
Thunder Performance Insights
- Oklahoma City has a top-five offense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 117.4 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranks 19th with 116.3 points allowed per contest.
- The Thunder rank 20th in the NBA with 24.5 dimes per game.
- The Thunder rank 13th in the NBA with 12.3 treys per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 16th with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- Oklahoma City has taken 63.1% two-pointers and 36.9% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 71.6% are two-pointers and 28.4% are three-pointers.
