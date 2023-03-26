The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) after losing five home games in a row. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -9.5 232.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points 38 times.

Oklahoma City has an average point total of 233.7 in its contests this year, 1.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Thunder are 45-28-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has been favored 22 times and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

Oklahoma City has played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 38 51.4% 117.4 231.6 116.3 232.5 230.4 Trail Blazers 34 46.6% 114.2 231.6 116.2 232.5 229.3

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games, with a 5-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Thunder have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.

Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread at home (22-14-0) than it does on the road (23-14-0).

The 117.4 points per game the Thunder put up are just 1.2 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (116.2).

When Oklahoma City scores more than 116.2 points, it is 28-8 against the spread and 26-11 overall.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Thunder and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 45-28 2-0 42-32 Trail Blazers 34-39 2-3 37-36

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Thunder Trail Blazers 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 28-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-6 26-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 21-5 116.3 Points Allowed (PG) 116.2 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 27-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-13 24-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-14

