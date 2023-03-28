Jaren Jackson Jr. could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Orlando Magic.

Jackson, in his previous game (March 26 win against the Hawks) produced 15 points, eight rebounds, three steals and five blocks.

In this article we will dive into Jackson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 18.0 22.4 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 7.1 Assists -- 0.9 1.3 PRA 29.5 25.5 30.8 PR 28.5 24.6 29.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.7 per contest.

He's taken 4.5 threes per game, or 10.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies rank 11th in possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Magic concede 114.2 points per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game, the Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

The Magic are the 21st-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic have allowed 12.9 makes per contest, 24th in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 32 31 10 1 2 3 1

