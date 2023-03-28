The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Josh Giddey, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Giddey, in his last action, had 17 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 118-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

With prop bets in place for Giddey, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 16.3 16.3 Rebounds 9.5 7.9 8.8 Assists 7.5 6.1 5.4 PRA 35.5 30.3 30.5 PR 28.5 24.2 25.1 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.3



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Hornets

Giddey is responsible for taking 14.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.5 per game.

He's taken 3.0 threes per game, or 8.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Giddey's Thunder average 104.7 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 117.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Hornets have given up 46.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the league.

The Hornets allow 25.8 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 16th in the league, giving up 12.4 makes per game.

Josh Giddey vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/29/2022 33 21 10 3 0 0 1

