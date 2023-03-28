Top Thunder Players to Watch vs. the Hornets - March 28
Josh Giddey and P.J. Washington are two players to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) and the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) play at Paycom Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
How to Watch Thunder vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!
Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Washington and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.
Thunder's Last Game
The Thunder won their previous game against the Trail Blazers, 118-112, on Sunday. Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points, and also had two rebounds and three assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|31
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Jalen Williams
|23
|5
|4
|2
|0
|2
|Isaiah Joe
|20
|7
|5
|2
|0
|5
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander leads his squad in both points (31.3) and assists (5.4) per contest, and also puts up 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals (third in the NBA) and 1 block.
- Giddey is tops on his team in both rebounds (7.9) and assists (6.1) per game, and also posts 16.3 points. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jalen Williams puts up 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Luguentz Dort is averaging 13.7 points, 2.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Isaiah Joe is putting up 9.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|25.8
|3.9
|3.1
|1.4
|0.5
|0.5
|Josh Giddey
|16.3
|8.8
|5.4
|0.8
|0.3
|1.3
|Jalen Williams
|14.9
|5.9
|3.6
|1.2
|0.2
|0.9
|Luguentz Dort
|11.2
|5
|1.9
|0.9
|0.5
|2.1
|Jaylin Williams
|6.8
|4.7
|1.5
|0.9
|0.4
|1.1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.