The Memphis Grizzlies, with Xavier Tillman, face off versus the Orlando Magic at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Tillman, in his previous game (March 26 win against the Hawks) posted 15 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Tillman's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.6 9.4 Rebounds 6.5 4.8 5.7 Assists 2.5 1.5 2.3 PRA 18.5 12.9 17.4 PR 15.5 11.4 15.1 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Xavier Tillman has made 2.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 4.9% of his team's total makes.

Tillman's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 11th in possessions per game with 104.1.

On defense, the Magic have given up 114.2 points per game, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

The Magic concede 42 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Magic are 21st in the league, giving up 25.9 per game.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Magic are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 18 6 8 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.