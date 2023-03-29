The Detroit Pistons (16-59) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs on BSOK and BSDET. The over/under is 231.5 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -11.5 231.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

In 42 games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 combined points.

The average total in Oklahoma City's contests this year is 234.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Thunder have gone 45-30-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City has won 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Oklahoma City has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Thunder.

Thunder vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 42 55.3% 117.6 228.3 116.5 235.2 230.4 Pistons 36 48% 110.7 228.3 118.7 235.2 227.6

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have a 4-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have hit the over four times.

When playing at home, Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread (22-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-15-0).

The Thunder score only 1.1 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Pistons allow (118.7).

Oklahoma City has a 25-7 record against the spread and a 24-9 record overall when scoring more than 118.7 points.

Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Thunder and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 45-30 0-0 43-33 Pistons 33-42 6-11 37-38

Thunder vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Thunder Pistons 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 25-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-4 24-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 11-10 116.5 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 20-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-18 18-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-27

