How to Watch the Thunder vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-59) hope to end a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) on March 29, 2023.
Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports
Thunder Stats Insights
- This season, the Thunder have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.
- Oklahoma City is 21-4 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
- The Pistons are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 12th.
- The Thunder put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Pistons give up (118.7).
- Oklahoma City has a 24-9 record when putting up more than 118.7 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder are averaging 121.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 113.8 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City cedes 116 points per game in home games this year, compared to 117.1 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Thunder have fared better at home this year, sinking 12.5 threes per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 12 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out For Season
|Wrist
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Lindy Waters III
|Questionable
|Foot
