The St. Louis Blues (34-34-6) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-44-6), who have fallen in six in a row, on Thursday, March 30 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX.

The Blues have put up a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 45 total goals (seven power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 26.9%) while giving up 36 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Blues 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-145)

Blues (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 34-34-6 record overall, with a 9-6-15 record in contests that have required overtime.

In the 16 games St. Louis has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-2-4 record (good for 24 points).

In the nine games this season the Blues recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-8-0 (two points).

St. Louis has finished 2-14-4 in the 20 games this season when it scored two goals (registering eight points).

The Blues are 31-10-2 in the 43 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 64 points).

In the 32 games when St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 16-13-3 record (35 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, St. Louis is 9-11-1 (19 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 48 games. The Blues went 23-20-5 in those matchups (51 points).

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 16th 3.23 Goals Scored 2.41 32nd 27th 3.66 Goals Allowed 3.57 25th 28th 28.6 Shots 26.6 31st 24th 32.4 Shots Allowed 33.7 29th 20th 20.6% Power Play % 15.7% 31st 27th 74.5% Penalty Kill % 76.1% 20th

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

