Blues vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Blues (34-34-6) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-44-6, losers of six straight) at United Center. The game on Thursday, March 30 begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX.
Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-145)
|Blackhawks (+125)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have gone 12-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- St. Louis has a 9-6 record (winning 60.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Blues a 59.2% chance to win.
- St. Louis and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 44 of 74 games this season.
Blues vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|239 (15th)
|Goals
|178 (32nd)
|271 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|264 (25th)
|45 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (29th)
|49 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (21st)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blues with DraftKings.
Blues Advanced Stats
- Seven of St. Louis' last 10 contests went over.
- The Blues and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Blues are scoring 3.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Blues are ranked 15th in the league with 239 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Blues are ranked 27th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 271 total goals (3.7 per game).
- Their goal differential (-32) ranks them 25th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.