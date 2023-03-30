The St. Louis Cardinals (2-4) are currently dealing with four players on the IL. The club's next contest is set for Friday, April 7 against the Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) at American Family Field, with the first pitch being thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Lars Nootbaar 10 Day Injury List Thumb .250 / .500 / .250, 0 HR, 0 RBI Wilking Rodriguez 15 Day Injury List Shoulder - Adam Wainwright 15 Day Injury List Groin - Paul DeJong 10 Day Injury List Back -

Join FanDuel and get the best new user offer, then build your first lineup and try to win cash prizes!

Cardinals Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM

8:10 PM Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Brewers -155 +135 MIL -1.5 8.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Braves Player Performance - April 5

The Cardinals are back in action after falling short against the Braves by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday. They were outhit 10-6 in the loss.

Name Position Game Stats Miles Mikolas SP 6 IP, 5 R, 9 H, 6 K, 1 BB Jordan Walker RF 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI Dylan Carlson CF 1-for-4, 2B Paul Goldschmidt 1B 0-for-1, 2 BB Brendan Donovan 2B 0-for-2, 2 BB Alec Burleson RF 1-for-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.