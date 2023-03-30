How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miles Mikolas and Alek Manoah are the scheduled starters when the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays play on Opening Day at Busch Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals averaged 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 197 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Cardinals' .420 slugging percentage was seventh-best in MLB.
- St. Louis drew at least five walks in 39 games last season, and it finished 32-7 in those contests.
- Toronto scored 775 runs last season, which ranked fourth in MLB.
- Last year the Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage ranked fourth-best in baseball.
- St. Louis struck out just 7.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranked 30th in MLB last season.
- St. Louis pitched to a 3.79 ERA last season, which ranked ninth in baseball.
- The Cardinals had a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranked 15th in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mikolas takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The 34-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Alek Manoah
|4/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Kevin Gausman
|4/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Chris Bassitt
|4/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Charlie Morton
|4/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|-
|4/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|Max Fried
