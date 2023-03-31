The Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) at FedExForum on March 31, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • The Grizzlies are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Clippers allow to opponents.
  • In games Memphis shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 33-7 overall.
  • The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 16th.
  • The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 112.8 the Clippers give up.
  • Memphis is 39-8 when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • The Grizzlies are putting up 120.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 113.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, ceding 109.6 points per game, compared to 116 in away games.
  • The Grizzlies are making 12.2 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 0.8% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.4 threes per game, 34.6% three-point percentage).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Steven Adams Out Knee
Brandon Clarke Out For Season Achilles
Ziaire Williams Out Foot/Ankle

