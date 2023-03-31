The Indiana Pacers (33-44) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSIN and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSOK

BSIN and BSOK Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thunder vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 118 - Pacers 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 3.5)

Pacers (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



The Pacers (40-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 58.4% of the time, 6.5% less often than the Thunder (45-31-1) this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Oklahoma City is 7-5 against the spread compared to the 24-21 ATS record Indiana racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the point total 53.2% of the time this season (41 out of 77). That's more often than Indiana and its opponents have (39 out of 77).

The Thunder have a .577 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-11) this season, higher than the .383 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (23-37).

Thunder Performance Insights

Oklahoma City owns a top-five offense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 117.5 points per game. Defensively, it ranks 19th with 116.4 points allowed per contest.

So far this year, the Thunder rank 21st in the league in assists, averaging 24.4 per game.

The Thunder are sinking 12.2 threes per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 35.9% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Oklahoma City in 2022-23, 63.2% of them have been two-pointers (71.7% of the team's made baskets) and 36.8% have been from beyond three-point land (28.3%).

