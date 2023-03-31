The Indiana Pacers (33-44) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as just 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and BSOK
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -2.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City has gone over in 43 of its 77 games with a set total (55.8%).
  • The Thunder are 45-31-0 against the spread this season.
  • Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 14, or 56%, of those games.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has won 11 of its 15 games, or 73.3%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Thunder vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Thunder 0 0% 117.5 233.4 116.4 235.5 230.4
Pacers 0 0% 115.9 233.4 119.1 235.5 233.1

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • The Thunder have a 3-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Four of Thunder's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played worse when playing at home, covering 22 times in 39 home games, and 23 times in 38 road games.
  • The Thunder average only 1.6 fewer points per game (117.5) than the Pacers allow (119.1).
  • Oklahoma City has a 23-6 record against the spread and a 23-7 record overall when scoring more than 119.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Thunder and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 45-31 9-8 43-34
Pacers 40-37 27-23 39-38

Thunder vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Thunder Pacers
117.5
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
23-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-10
23-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 23-14
116.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.1
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
28-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-15
26-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.