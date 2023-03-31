The Indiana Pacers (33-44) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) on March 31, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Thunder vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has a 21-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 13th.

The Thunder average only 1.6 fewer points per game (117.5) than the Pacers give up (119.1).

When Oklahoma City scores more than 119.1 points, it is 23-7.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Thunder have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 121.1 points per game, compared to 113.8 per game in road games.

Defensively Oklahoma City has played better at home this season, allowing 115.7 points per game, compared to 117.1 when playing on the road.

The Thunder are draining 12.5 threes per game with a 37% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 2.2% points better than they're averaging away from home (12 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

