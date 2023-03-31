How to Watch the Thunder vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Pacers (33-44) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) on March 31, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Thunder vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has a 21-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 13th.
- The Thunder average only 1.6 fewer points per game (117.5) than the Pacers give up (119.1).
- When Oklahoma City scores more than 119.1 points, it is 23-7.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Thunder have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 121.1 points per game, compared to 113.8 per game in road games.
- Defensively Oklahoma City has played better at home this season, allowing 115.7 points per game, compared to 117.1 when playing on the road.
- The Thunder are draining 12.5 threes per game with a 37% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 2.2% points better than they're averaging away from home (12 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out For Season
|Wrist
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Out
|Ankle
|Lindy Waters III
|Out
|Foot
