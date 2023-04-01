Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 1 at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)
- Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 18th, his on-base percentage ranked 26th, and he was fourth in the league in slugging.
- Arenado picked up a base hit in 101 out of 150 games last year (67.3%), with more than one hit in 46 of those contests (30.7%).
- He went yard in 29 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 19.3%), leaving the ballpark in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado picked up an RBI in 59 games last season out 150 (39.3%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He drove in three or more runs in 11 games.
- He scored a run in 40.0% of his 150 games last year, with two or more runs in 9.3% of those games (14).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|73
|.282
|AVG
|.303
|.353
|OBP
|.369
|.509
|SLG
|.556
|34
|XBH
|39
|14
|HR
|16
|50
|RBI
|53
|30/29
|K/BB
|42/26
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|73
|50 (64.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|51 (69.9%)
|19 (24.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (37.0%)
|31 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (39.7%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (20.5%)
|31 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (38.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
- Gausman will take the mound to start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Seattle Mariners.
- His 3.35 ERA ranked 25th, 1.237 WHIP ranked 36th, and 10.6 K/9 ranked seventh among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
