Nolan Arenado -- 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)

Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 18th, his on-base percentage ranked 26th, and he was fourth in the league in slugging.

Arenado picked up a base hit in 101 out of 150 games last year (67.3%), with more than one hit in 46 of those contests (30.7%).

He went yard in 29 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 19.3%), leaving the ballpark in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado picked up an RBI in 59 games last season out 150 (39.3%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He drove in three or more runs in 11 games.

He scored a run in 40.0% of his 150 games last year, with two or more runs in 9.3% of those games (14).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 73 .282 AVG .303 .353 OBP .369 .509 SLG .556 34 XBH 39 14 HR 16 50 RBI 53 30/29 K/BB 42/26 3 SB 2 Home Away 77 GP 73 50 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (69.9%) 19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (37.0%) 31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.7%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.5%) 31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (38.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)