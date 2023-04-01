After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate (2022)

Goldschmidt put up 178 hits and a .405 on-base percentage while slugging .578.

Among the qualified batters in MLB last year, he ranked third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

In 72.5% of his games last year (111 of 153), Goldschmidt got a base hit, and in 49 of those games (32.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He went yard in 20.9% of his games in 2022 (32 of 153), including 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his 153 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 22.9% of those contests (35). He drove in three or more runs in 16 games.

He came around to score 78 times in 153 games (51.0%) last season, including 25 occasions when he scored more than once (16.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 74 .347 AVG .290 .441 OBP .370 .653 SLG .507 39 XBH 37 22 HR 13 67 RBI 48 62/46 K/BB 79/34 4 SB 3 Home Away 79 GP 74 59 (74.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (70.3%) 26 (32.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (31.1%) 44 (55.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (45.9%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.9%) 34 (43.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)