On Saturday, Tyler O'Neill (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate (2022)

O'Neill hit .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.

In 56.3% of his games last season (54 of 96), O'Neill had a base hit, and in 19 of those games (19.8%) he recorded two or more hits.

He went yard in 13.5% of his games last year (13 of 96), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.4% of his 96 games a year ago, O'Neill picked up an RBI (33 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (15.6%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.

He came around to score in 45.8% of his games last year (44 of 96), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 46 .224 AVG .231 .315 OBP .302 .362 SLG .418 9 XBH 17 6 HR 8 32 RBI 26 47/19 K/BB 56/19 6 SB 8 Home Away 50 GP 46 27 (54.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (58.7%) 7 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (26.1%) 22 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (47.8%) 6 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%) 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (32.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)