The St. Louis Blues (35-35-6) will host the Boston Bruins (59-12-5) -- who've won five straight on the road -- on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 will show this Bruins versus Blues game.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/7/2022 Bruins Blues 3-1 BOS

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 280 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 28th in the league.

The Blues' 245 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Blues are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 73 34 34 68 52 49 41.7% Pavel Buchnevich 59 25 41 66 29 31 33.5% Robert Thomas 70 17 46 63 40 64 52.9% Brayden Schenn 76 21 38 59 44 36 46.8% Justin Faulk 76 10 34 44 55 48 -

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 160 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 279 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up only 14 goals (1.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players